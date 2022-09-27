Wacu backs Malkia Strikers to punch second round ticket

In Amsterdam, Netherlands

Former national team setter Jane Wacu believes Kenya can still make it to the second round of the ongoing World Championships despite having lost their first two matches.

Malkia Strikers are in Pool ‘A’ alongside hosts Netherlands, European champions Italy, Belgium, Puerto Rico and Cameroon.

They lost their first two matches to Belgium and Netherlands in straight sets and are looking to revive their campaign in the remaining three matches against Cameroon, Italy and Puerto Rico.

They need at least two wins from these three games to make history by qualifying for the second round for the first time in history.

Wacu, who retired from the national team after the Tokyo Olympic Games last year, said she has noted massive improvement in the national team at this competition and tipped them to beat both Cameroon and Puerto Rico.

“I have watched them play and I can see a big improvement in blocking and reception. They are playing well and if they beat Cameroon then they can dream of beating Puerto Rico. The Cameroon game is the most important one,” said Wacu.

Similarly, Cameroon have gone down by the same margin to Italy and the hosts. The two sides clashed Tuesday night here at the Gelredome arena in search of their first win in this year’s edition.

A veteran of three World Championships, Wacu noted that Kenya has to take risks by giving the young players an opportunity.

She singled out Veronica Adhiambo and Belinda Barasa for praise having impressed as substitutes so far.

“The technical bench has to give players room to enjoy themselves and make mistakes on court. We have like five new players in the team so we shouldn’t put too much pressure on them.

Moving forward, the technical bench needs to take risks and give them a chance to express themselves. A player like Adhiambo is showing great potential and could surprise people if given a chance,” she offered.

Among the new inclusions in the team is 19-year-old Emmaculate Nekesa, who has taken over from Wacu as the first-choice setter.

Wacu insists that the teenager is on the right track despite being thrown into the deep end in her first appearance at a global competition.

“This is the World Championships and you don’t expect a young setter to adapt quickly. It’s a very high level and I also struggled to fit in when I was her age. Setting is not like other positions, it takes time,” explained Wacu.

“I have talked to her on the phone and advised her on what to do in various moments of the game. She just needs to stay calm, play her own game and avoid being too predictable. Her team mates should also support her since she is the only new face in the team, the rest have been around for some time.”

Meanwhile, hosts Netherlands return to Gelredome Arena on Wednesday night to take on Puerto Rico, who are still without a win in this competition, having lost to Italy and Belgium in straight sets.

The Dutch will be looking for their third consecutive win after beating Kenya and Cameroon, which will confirm their place in the second round.

Only four teams qualify for the second round from each of the six pools.

Wednesday Fixtures

Pool ‘A’ (all Kenyan time)