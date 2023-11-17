Volleyball: Ugandan clubs to grace second edition of Eldoret City tournament

Nemo Stars and Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club (KAVC) from Uganda have confirmed participation in the second edition of Eldoret City Volleyball Tournament set for November 30 to December 3 at Eldoret National Polytechnic in Uasin Gishu County.

Nemo men's team and KAVC women's teams are among the 100 teams that will feature in the four-day event that has been sponsored by Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii.

Speaking during the launch at the Uasin Gishu County headquarters in Eldoret on Friday, event founder and Kenya Volleyball Federation Deputy President Paul Bitok said they were still in talks with teams from Rwanda, Ethiopia and Tanzania to give the event a proper international feel.

"This year’s theme is ‘Promoting Green Spaces Through Volleyball' which underscores collective efforts towards environmental conservation and tackling climate change. There is untapped talent at the grassroots and events like this help to expose them. The North Rift region has continued to contribute talents that have in the end featured for the national men and women's teams. We are therefore determined to make it bigger and better in the coming editions," said Bitok, who added that 62 teams from the 30 wards in Uasin Gishu have been sponsored by the county government.

The official also underscored the need for the region to have an indoor facility.

“We only have one indoor arena in Kenya, the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani indoor arena and therefore it’s high time we developed more arenas across the country because on various occasions rains have disrupted the proceedings. I challenge the county governments to invest and support the talents,” he added.

Uasin Gishu County Governor Bii said that the tournament plays an important role in the pursuit of greener tomorrow aligning with President William Ruto’s call to grow trees and foster environmental awareness.