Volleyball: Tunisia to host women's Africa Club Championships

Tunisia will host the CAVB Women's African Volleyball Club Championships from May 19 to June 1 in the capital Tunis.

The North African nation, who had earlier been awarded the hosting rights for the men's event slated from May 5-18, will once again stage both championships after successful tourneys last year.

Kenya will be represented by league champions Kenya Prisons, Kenya Pipeline and KCB in this year's edition.

In 2021, the women's tournament was hosted in Kelibia while the men's event was staged in Tunis.

Tunisian champions Esperance won the men's title while CFC Carthage ensured the ladies title remained home.

Kenya's representatives Prisons finished third while Pipeline settled fifth. KCB skipped the tournament last year.

Kenyan clubs will be seeking redemption in Tunis after going for seven editions without victory. The last Kenyan club to win the title was Prisons in 2013 after beating GS Petroliers of Algeria 3-2 in the final in Madagascar.

Prisons would reach the 2014 final but GS Petroliers exacted revenge to thrash the wardresses 3-0 and win their only African title to date.

Since then, Kenyan sides have struggled to reclaim the African title with Egyptian giants Al Ahly and CFC Carthage dominating.

In fact, the last time a Kenyan team featured in the final was in 2015 when Pipeline lost 3-1 to Al Ahly in Cairo, Egypt.

It therefore remains to be seen how Kenyan clubs will fare in this year's edition where the turnout is likely to improve after effects of Covid-19 prevented a good number of clubs from attending the 2021 edition.