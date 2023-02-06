Volleyball: Trailblazers unveil new kit

Trailblazers Monday launched their new kit for the 2023/23 season ahead of this Friday's second leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) men's National League at the Nyayo National Stadium indoor gymnasium.

Trailblazers become the first volleyball team in the country to officially unveil their playing kit.

Trailblazers, who made their maiden appearance in the league last season, finished third behind champions General Service Unit and runners up Kenya Ports Authority.

The team is kitted by Mafro Sport, a sports management company based in Singapore.

The kits are state of the art and eco-friendly engineered to allow the players to perform at their utmost optimum levels and showcase style and elegance.

The home kit is classic with its bold blue color, while their away kit is orange and white in design, while their third kit is dominantly green and with blue colours.

The team's Head of Marketing Rama Sally, who was holding a brief for founder Richard Sylvain, who is out of the country on official duty, lauded the players for being patient with the brand.

"This is purely passion, dedication and commitment to the cause throughout this wonderful journey. It hasn't been easy, but we are happy that we have finally launched our playing kits and we look forward to better things to come.

We thank Mafro for jumping on this train when no one else believed in our vision. To our other sponsors, ParkVille Medical Centre, Tortuga Rum Bar and Absa thank you for your continued support," said Sally.

The kits will retail at Sh,3000.

KVF deputy chairman Charles Nyaberi, KVF Nairobi branch chairman Moses Mbuthia and Kenya Academy of Sport Deputy Director Research Anastacia Cheruiyot attended the event held at the team's training base at Absa.

Nyaberi challenged other clubs in the league to follow suit.

"We admire your work. You have professionalised the sport in the country and we are proud to associate and work with you. We wish you well in this season and as you plan to compete in the African Club Championship for the first time, we hope that you will extend the good performance at the continental front," said Nyaberi.

Cheruiyot, who gave out four balls to the team, challenged the national men's team to match their female counterparts who have dominated both the region and continent.