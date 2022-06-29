Volleyball: TrailBlazers on track for maiden league play-offs slot

TrailBlazers opposite hitter, Moses Sialo says qualifying for the Kenya Volleyball Federation men’s National League semi-final play-offs will be a perfect reward for the team’s founder Richard Joseph.

TrailBlazers are in their maiden season in the top league and have a chance to book one of the four play-off slots when the final leg serves off Thursday at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

Blazers occupy sixth position with 25 points from 11 matches in the 15-team league.

Sialo said Joseph has given his all to ensure the players get top class treatment on and off the courts.

“I think it’s a risk he took. Remember he is from Haiti and to take such a step to invest in the sport and more so a club, it’s something.

“Some of us didn’t have a place to go to after we were released from Equity Bank and I’m happy we found a home at Blazers,” said Sialo, who was voted the best attacker of the league in 2017.

“He could have chosen not to have us, but he took a leap of faith and now we have a chance to qualify for the play-offs in our first time of asking. Destiny is in our hands and we are not ready to let the opportunity pass by. We are going for the 16 points,” he warned.

Sialo was one of the players that parted ways with the bankers last year.

Others were middle blocker Derrick Apat, left attackers pair of Juliard Mutero and David Neeke, libero James Mutero and setter Jean Claude.

TrailBlazers have a relatively kind fixtures save for their clash against Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

Blazers play Western Prisons today,lock horns with KFS on Friday, Nairobi Prisons on Saturday before completing their final leg assignment against e the Rift Valley Prisons a day later.

KFS occupy fifth position with 26 points from 12 matches. Kenya Ports Authority, reigning champions General Service Unit, Kenya Prisons lead the race for the play-offs.

KPA lead the standing with 34 points from 13 matches, GSU and Kenya Prisons are joint second with 28 points.

Thursday's Fixtures

APK v Central Prisons 9am

GSU v Nairobi Prisons 9am

Kenya Army v Kenya Prisons 11am

TrailBlazers v Western Prisons 11am

Central Prisons v Central Prisons 1pm

Equity Bank v Vihiga County 1pm

APK v Kenya Prisons 3pm



