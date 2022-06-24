Volleyball: Ruthless KPA thrash GSU to maintain top spot

Reigning champions General Service Unit (GSU) Friday suffered their first defeat 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-17) at the hands of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in the ongoing men’s Kenya Volleyball Federation National League sixth leg at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

GSU coach Gideon Tarus, who was at pains to recall when they last lost a match in a regular season, says the loss is a wake-up call to his charges.

The paramilitary side last lost to their local nemesis Kenya Prisons 3-2 during the 2014 regular season.

“It has been long since we lost a match in the regular season and with that score ratio. It goes to show that things are changing and so are the teams. Luckily, the loss is in the regular season and not play-offs and so we have time to regroup,” said Tarus.

KPA setter Elijah Bosire said they deserved the win.

“We are unstoppable. The win has given us morale going forward,” said Bosire.

Kenya Port Authority coach Sammy Mulinge (right) celebrates a point during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match against General Service Unit at Nyayo Stadium Indoor Gymnasium on June 24, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

In another match at the same venue, Kenya Prisons were forced to dig deep to beat Equity Bank 3-1 (3-1(25-20,25-20,22-25,28-26) and revive their play-offs hopes.

In the first set, Equity Bank took a slim 12-11 lead before 2016 champions Prisons turned tables to lead 15-12.

Rodgers Kipkirui, Elphas Makuto, Jairus Kipkosgei and Kevin Maiyo combined well upfront to stretch Prisons lead to 19-15.

Individual effort by Equity Bank's outside hitter Phillip Ndung'u did little to stop Prisons who extended the lead 22-17.

Equity coach Sammy Kirongo rested Ndung'u for James Ochieng and Abraham Lagat for Melly Kipkogei but the substitutions didn't work as they lost the first set 25-20.

It was a neck-and-neck affair in the early stages of the second set but it was Prisons who pulled away 16-14.

Equity's poor services were a reward for Prisons as they opened a three-point gap 21-18 and never looked back as they bagged the set 25-20.

In the third set, Equity were first off the blocks and took 10-8 and 12-8 leads.

Prisons coach David Lung’aho would make a triple substitution resting setter Maiyo for experienced Daniel Kiptoo and Sila Kipruto for Kipkosgei and left attacker Michael Chemos for Makuto but they still trailed 13-18.

Elisha Siret then powered Equity to comfortable 21-15 lead with his powerful spikes before they took the set 25-22.

In the fourth set, the teams tied 7-7,10-10 and 12-12.

Chemos made all the difference for Prisons as he powered them to 20-17 and 25-24 leads before taking the set 28-26 and sealing the win.

In the other results, Vihiga County lost to TrailBlazers 3-0 (25-15,25-20,25-22), as Kenya Forest Service recovered from Thursday's defeat to KPA to beat Kenya Army 3-1 (25-14,23-25,25-20,25-21).

Kenya Defence Forces beat Nairobi Prisons 3-1(25-21,25-20,16-25,25-22) while Western Prisons held their nerve to see off Administrations Police of Kenya 3-2 (25-19,26-20,18-25,23-25 and 15-13).

Collated Results

TrailBlazers v Vihiga County

3-0(25-15,25-20,25-22)

KPA v GSU

3-0(25-22,25-14,25-17)

KFS v Kenya Army

3-1(25-14,23-25,25-20,25-21)

KDF v Nairobi Prisons

3-1(25-21,25-20,16-25,25-22)

Kenya Prisons v Equity Bank

3-1(25-20,25-20,22-25,28-26)

Western Prisons v Administration Police of Kenya

3-2(25-19,26-20,18-25,23-25 and 15-13)

Saturday Fixtures

AP v Nyanza Prisons (9am)

KPA v Prisons Kenya (9am)

Kenya Army v Equity (11am)

Central Prions v Western Prisons 11am)

TrailBlazers v GSU (1pm)

Nairobi Prions v KFS (1pm)

Rift Valley Prisons v Mombasa (3pm)