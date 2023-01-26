Volleyball: Prisons take on rivals GSU in second leg

Former champions Kenya Prisons will be without reliable middle blocker Rodgers Kipkirui who has since joined parliament on official duties as the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) men's National League enters the second leg next month.

The first leg was held at Mosoriot Technical College in Nandi County last December.

Kipkirui has been an integral figure for both the 2016 champions and the national team Wafalme Stars. He was part of the national team that broke the duck to defeat Egypt 3-2 during the 2021 continental showpiece in Rwanda.

"He is a good player and we will miss his services. But we have always encouraged growth and his move is part of the growth and we wish him well at his new place of work," said Prisons coach and KVF Technical Director David Lung'aho.

Lung'aho will rely on Emmanuel Kosgei, Timothy Kipruto and experienced Hudson Chesoli in the absence of Kipkirui.

Prisons have tricky matches in the fixture that was released on Thursday. They will battle perennial rivals and defending champions General Service Unit (GSU) on February 10, tackle Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) the next day before winding up against Vihiga County the following day at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium.

Lung'aho called on the federation to move the second round matches to Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani indoor arena terming Nyayo a sub-standard facility.

"In all fairness, Nyayo is not conducive. The lighting is poor, space is limited and of course the court is made of rubber which is not fit for playing volleyball. We have good matches lined up and I urge the federation to reconsider the venue," said Lung'aho, adding that the men's teams should be treated equally.

His sentiments come after the KVF women's National League play-offs were staged at Kasarani last weekend.

Other matches will see Kenya Forest Service play Kenya Army, before they take on Nyanza Prisons and complete the three-day event with a match against Administration Police.

Equity Bank will welcome Western Prisons, Vihiga County and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

TrailBlazers will warm up with AP, then crosswords with GSU and KDF in other tough fixtures.

Meanwhile, KVF will hold a meeting on Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium to decide among other things the long-awaited elections date.