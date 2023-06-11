Volleyball: Prisons post mixed results in league

Kenya Prisons left attacker Jairus Jepkosgei is happy to back in time for the final leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) men's National League set for June 24 at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Kipkosgei picked an ankle injury last August during their league match against perennial rivals General Service Unit.

Kipkosgei has been out of action for 10 months before he made his return during the sixth leg on Sunday.

The former Malava Secondary School player was used sparingly as former winners Prisons recorded mixed results during the sixth leg of the KVF League at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

The 2016 champions succumbed to Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 3-1(19-25,25-21,22-25,16-25), before they made amends to see off Kenya Army 3-0 (25-12,25-17,26-24) in their last match.

"I'm happy to be back. I still have fear which is normal I guess, but I know I will be fine with time. For now I'm just focusing on bettering myself to be back to where I was before I was injured.

We didn't play well against KPA, but I'm happy that we recovered to beat Army. The final leg will put in perspective who qualifies for the play-offs and I'm just happy that I'm here and pushing myself and the team at large," Kipkosgei, 29 said.

"I haven't lost the touch just yet. I'm going the extra mile and I hope the efforts will pay off. I have a keen eye on the beach volleyball as well and my partnership with Elphas Makuto is coming up pretty well. I have good reception which is key in beach and I want to see how it goes," added the former national team captain.

Kenya is expected compete at the forthcoming African Cup of Nations between August 28 to September 10 in Egypt.