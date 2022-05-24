Volleyball: Prisons maintain unbeaten run, KCB bounce back

Kenya Prisons women's volleyball team Tuesday defeated Rwanda Patriotic Army 3-0 (25-20,25-20,20) to secure top spot in pool 'C' in the ongoing 2022 African Club Championships in Kelibia, Tunisia on Tuesday.

Prisons, who won bronze during the last edition held at the same venue, had recorded wins in the previous two matches against Ethiopian side National Alcohol 3-0-(25-10,25-17,25-9) and Chief Naval of Nigeria 3-0 (25-9,25-18,25-20) to complete their preliminary stage unbeaten.

The Kenyan champions are likely to play La Loi of Democratic Republic of Congo or hosts Kelibia in the round of 16 that starts on Thursday. Wednesday is a rest day for all teams.

Kenya Prisons' middle blocker Lorine Chebet serves the ball against Rwanda Patriotic Army during their African Club Championship match on May 24, 2022 in Kelibia,Tunisia.



Photo credit: Pool

Prisons coach Josp Barasa said timely substitutions won the match for them.

"Twice we came from behind to win the match. The introduction of Yvonne Wavinya in the second set made all the difference. Also Pamela Masaissai and Meldine Sande's efforts were paramount in our win.

I'm happy that we won all our matches in the pool and we hope that we get a kind opponent at the knockout stage to qualify for the quarter final," said Barasa, who doubles up as the Kenya women's team second assistant coach.

Barasa kept faith in the line up that began against Naval and National Alcohol as Prisons took the first set 25-20.

Barsa fielded captain Brackcides Agala, Lorine Chebet, Anne Lowem, Emmaculate Chemtai, Sande, Herman Kipyegon and libero Elizabeth Wanyama.

Barasa then introduced left attacker Wavinya in place of promising left attacker Sande as Prisons twice trailed the Rwandese 13-15 and 14-16 in the second set.

Wavinya's presence was felt as she tore apart the APR blocks with her powerful spikes before they overtook their opponents enroute to bagging the set 25-20.

APR took an early 7-1 lead in the third set with poor reception being Prisons main undoing.

Barasa later re-introduced Sande in place of Wavinya as Prisons closed the gap to 8-11,13-15 before they turned tables to lead 22-19 and eventually won the set 25-20 to secure victory.

KCB recovered from Monday's loss at the hands of reigning champions Carthage of Tunisia to win against Ndeje University of Uganda 3-0 (25-22,25-10,25-16).

KCB women’s team left attacker Mercy Moim poses for a photo during their match against Carthage of Tunisia on May 23, 2020 during the African Club Championships in Kelibia,Tunisia.



Photo credit: Pool

KCB lost to Carthage 1-3 (20-25,17-25,25-13,14-25) having defeated Mimosa of Ivory Coast on Sunday 3-0( 3-0 (25-13,25-12,25-10).

The results left the bankers, who are returning to the event having last participated in 2019 where they finished ninth, second in pool 'B' behind Carthage.

KCB will play Customs of Nigeria in the round of 16. The West Africans finished third in pool 'D' after 3-0 win (25-17,25-17,25-18) against Ghana's El Wak in their last pool match.

Kenya’s other representative Kenya Pipeline are scheduled to play record holders Al Alhy of Egypt in their final pool 'D' match later Tuesday. Both teams are unbeaten heading into the clash.

Pipeline, who finished fifth in the last edition, had won against Customs of Nigeria 3-0 (25-19,25-18,25-9) and El Wak of Ghana 3-0 (25-19,25-17,25-22), while Ahly came from behind to win against El Wak 3-1(23-25,25-11,25-9,25-11), before they saw off the West Africans 3-0 (25-14,25-7,25-14) .