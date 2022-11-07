Volleyball: Prisons cautious ahead of tricky Mombasa leg

Defending champions Kenya Prisons coach Josp Barasa believes the fourth leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation women's National League that serves off this Friday will be a perfect chance for redemption.

The three-day event will run from Friday through to Sunday at the Kenya Ports Authority Makande hall in Mombasa County.

The event is likely to indicate which teams will qualify for the play-offs with one leg remaining to the end of the season.

Prisons finished a disappointing fifth during African Clubs Championships in Tunisia in June after losing to KCB in the quarter-finals.

Barasa said they have no choice but to qualify for the end of season play-offs.

"Unlike the previous editions where we have qualified for the clubs championship either by virtue of being the national league champions or finishing among the top three in Africa, this time round the script is different. There is no guarantee of automatic qualification," said Barasa, who doubles up as Malkia Strikers's assistant coach.

"First off all , we will have to qualify for the play-offs then plan from there. We have tricky fixtures and the fact that we haven't played or watched our competitors play is also worrying. What I know is that teams have improved and therefore we will tread carefully," he added.

The wardresses, who lead the standings with six points from two matches have a date with Kenya Army on Friday, face Kenya Defence Forces on Saturday before they take on former champions Kenya Pipeline on Sunday.

Barasa also decried a depleted side and has been forced to move national team player Yvonne Wavinya from outside hitter to opposite.

"Five of my reliable players are away on maternity leave and really, we are not in a good place. The remaining players know what is at stake and we just hope they will rise to the occasion," offered Barasa.

Prisons will rely on former national team captain Brackcidise Agala, national team duo of middle blocker Lorine Chebet and Pamela Masaisai as well as experienced pair of Joan Chelagat and libero Elizabeth Wanyama who is expected to partner with upcoming Delphine Misoki.