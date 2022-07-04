Volleyball: Post Bank to debut in next season's women's league

After testing the waters in the weekend's Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) Nyanza Chairman’s Cup in Kisumu, Post Bank women’s team will be making their maiden appearance in the National League next season.

Post Bank defeated Mwitoti 3-0 (25-21,25-16,25-19) in the final of the second edition that was held at the Lions High School grounds.

On their way to the final, the bankers won against 2020 champions Kondele 3-2, while Mwitoti dismissed Super Six 3-1 in the other semi-final.

Legends defeated Kondele 3-0 (25-21,25-23,25-22) in the men’s final.

Post Bank team manager Thomas Moek said that they will reinforce their team if they have to compete for top honors in the league.

Moek, who is also the Nairobi Branch Deputy Chairman, said he saw it fit to have the women’s team than the men’s team to bring the much needed competition in the women’s league.

“We had a men’s team in the league in 2016. But new management comes with new development and therefore we will be fielding a women’s team. The two-day event helped us gauge our players but something has to be done,” said Moek.

“We will therefore be conducting trials next month after the play-offs later this month to give a chance to players to come try their luck. We want to have a strong team so that our presence can be felt,” he added.

The trials will be conducted at the Bahati grounds in Embakasi West in Nairobi County.

The entrance of Post Bank will bring to seven the number of women’s team that will be competing in the new season scheduled for October.

The teams currently in the league are defending champions Kenya Prisons, KCB Women’s Team, Kenya Pipeline, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Kenya Defence Forces and Vihiga County.

Moek also took the chance to declare his interest for the Secretary-General's post in the June 30 KVF National elections.

Moek will battle for the seat alongside FIVB Instructor Cathrine Mabwi and outgoing KVF Sports Organising Secretary Ishmael Chege.