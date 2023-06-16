Volleyball: Pipeline outlast Prisons to go top

Defending champions Kenya Pipeline defeated perennial rivals Kenya Prisons 3-1 (25-23, 15-25, 25-20, 25-14) to move top of Kenya Volleyball Federation women's National League standings at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on Friday.

Pipeline, who are unbeaten with 15 points from five matches will play Post Bank on Saturday before they complete their busy weekend with a tie against KCB Women's Volleyball Team on Sunday.

The Oilers, who are fresh from winning a silver medal at the recently concluded African Clubs Championship in Tunisia last month, had a sluggish start and trailed their opponents for the better part of the first set before they regrouped to win 25-23.

Once again, Pipeline chased the second set but their efforts didn't stop Prisons from winning 25-15 to level the set scores at 1-1.

In the third set, Pipeline coach Paul Gitau rested team captain and Malkia Strikers call-up setter Rose Magoi for Faith Imodia as Oilers took charge of the two last sets winning 25-20 and 25-14.

Magoi had started the match alongside fast-rising Loise Simiyu, Pamela Adhiambo, middle blockers pair of Triza Atuka and Gladys Ekaru, and Leonida Kasaya.

Prisons coach Jos Barasa gave starts to Pamela Masaisai, Yvonne Wavinya, Lorine Chebet, Joy Lusenaka, Ann Lowem and Pauline Etoo.

Prisons remained second with 12 points from five matches.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) beat Nairobi Water 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-18) to move third with 11 points from five matches while KCB Women's Volleyball Team overwhelmed Nairobi Prisons 3-0 (25-14,25-23,25-11) to complete the top four positions.

In the other results , Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) came from a set down to see off Post Bank 3-1 (27-25,15-25,21-25,19-25).

DCI coach Daniel Bor singled out outside hitter Jemimah Siang'u for praise.

"Siang'u made all the difference. She won the match for us today. Other departments didn't function as I had expected but I hope they make amends ahead of tomorrow's match against KCB," said Bor.

Post Bank team manager Thomas Moek said they can only get better.

"DCI is an established side with good players and getting a set from them and moreso pushing them to an edge is something to be proud of. Our backcourt defence has really improved," noted Moek.

Fixtures (All matches at Nyayo Stadium)

Saturday

Nairobi Water v Nairobi Prisons 9am

DCI v KCB 10:30am

Pipeline v Post Bank 12pm

Kenya Prisons v Kenya Army 1:30pm