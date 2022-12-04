Volleyball: Pipeline, KDF win inaugural Eldoret City tournament

Kenya Pipeline and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) men's team are the champions of the inaugural edition of Eldoret City Open volleyball tournament.

Both teams had to dig deep on Sunday to emerge champions in the senior clubs category after beating their rivals Kenya Prisons in the last match of the tournament that was played in round robin format at Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County.

In the women's category, Pipeline beat Kenya Prisons in straight sets (25-21, 26-24, 25-15) to take their tally to nine points. Both sides had come into this match with six points after beating Post Bank and KDF on Saturday.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau was over the moon after his youthful side, assembled from 2020, overcame Prisons to win the title.

“The girls played well and I want to admit that it has been a long journey because I scouted these girls from schools when I wanted to bring fresh talents to this team. This is part of our preparations for the new season and I believe we are on the right track having also beaten KCB in Mombasa (last month in the National League),” said Gitau.

Triza Atuka (left) of Kenya Pipeline Women’s’ Volleyball team spikes the ball as Brackcides Agala (15), and Joan Chelagat of Kenya Prisons Women’s Volleyball block during the Inaugural Eldoret City Open Volleyball Tournament held at Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County on December 04, 2022. Kenya Pipeline won 3-0. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The tournament saw four clubs battle it out in the men’s category namely KDF, Kenya Prisons, Rift Valley Prisons and Uganda Stormers while the women's category had Pipeline, Kenya Prisons, KDF and Post Bank.

In the men’s category, KDF laboured to beat Prisons 3-1 (25-21, 25-19, 17-25, 25-15) to emerge victors with nine points. KDF had earlier defeated Rift Valley Prison 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-17) and Stormers in straight sets (25-19, 25-17, 25-17).

Prisons finished second with six points after a 3-0 (25-16, 25-16, 25-10) win over Stormers and a 3-1 win (25-22, 25-16, 17-25 and 25-21) triumph over Rift Valley Prisons.

Kesses MP Julius Ruto (centre) presents a trophy to the Kenya Defence Forces Men’s Volleyball team after beating Kenya Prisons team to win the Inaugural Eldoret City Open Volleyball Tournament held at Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County on December 04, 2022. Kenya Defence Forces won 3-1.







Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

In the school’s category, Namwela Boys High School thrashed national and East Africa Games champions Cheptil Boys High School 3-1 (25-16, 25-20, 20-25, 25-21).

It was a sweet revenge for Namwela who lost to Cheptil in the national secondary school finals in Nakuru in September.

Tournament director Paul Bitok said more events should be held in the region because there are many talents that need to be exposed.

"We are glad that the event went on successfully. We just need to have many events that will help the youths in the region," said Bitok.

Uasin Gishu governor Jonathan Bii urged more corporates to support such sporting events targeting the youth.