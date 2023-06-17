Volleyball: Pipeline, KCB face off in top-of-the-table clash

Nemesis Kenya Pipeline and KCB Women's Volleyball Team will face off on Sunday after winning their respective matches in the ongoing fourth leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation women's National League at Nyayo National Stadium ,Nairobi.

Reigning champions Kenya Pipeline defeated Post Bank 3-0 (25-08,25-12,25-14) on Saturday while KCB beat Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 3-1 (25-21,21-25,25-19,25-18).

While Pipeline will be seeking to guard their winning streak, KCB on the other hand, will be keen to close in on the league leaders.

Pipeline are unbeaten from six matches with 18 points, while Prisons have 15 points from as many matches.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), who were awarded a walkover after their opponents Vihiga County failed to honour the tie due to financial constraints, are third with 14 points from six matches while the bankers are fourth with 12 points from five matches.

Kenya Pipeline players celebrate a point against Post Bank during fourth leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) women's National league at Nyayo National Stadium on June 17, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

In other matches played at the same venue, Nairobi Prisons recorded their first win of the season after they held their nerves to see off Nairobi Water 3-2 (25-20,22-25,25-16,21-25 and 15-13).

Nairobi Prisons had gone three matches without a win while Nairobi Water and Vihiga County will continue waiting for their first win.

Nairobi Water and Vihiga are pegged bottom winless from six and four matches respectively.

Meanwhile, Malkia Strikers will begin non-residential training on Monday at Nyayo Stadium.

The team is preparing for the upcoming FIVB Volleyball Challenger Cup in France set for July 25 to 31 in France and African Nations Championship scheduled for August 6 to 18 in Cameroon.

The training camp in Kenya is sponsored by National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

Malkia Strikers assistant coach Paul Bitok said they are yet to get visas to France and the team will train locally as they wait for clearance.

"We will be having two training sessions from Monday. Gym sessions will run from 8am to 10am before the players proceed to the indoor arena for ball work," said Bitok.

Fixtures (All matches at Nyayo Stadium)

Sunday

Vihiga v Nairobi Water 9am

Kenya Prisons v KDF 10:30am

Post Bank v Kenya Army 12pm

Pipeline v KCB 1:30pm