Volleyball: Pipeline join KCB in Round of 16

National champions Kenya Pipeline Monday booked their slot in the Round of 16 at the ongoing African Clubs Championships after overpowering Mouloudia Club d'Alger 3-1(25-21,20-25,25-18,25-21) in Tunisia.

The Oilers have a rest on Tuesday before they take on Co Decaretes of Cote d'Ivoire on Wednesday as they seek to top pool "C".

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau made two changes in the starting line up that won against Chief Naval Staff Spikers from Nigeria 3-1(25-12,21-25,25-13,27-25) on Saturday.

Gitau gave starts to experienced and reliable middle blocker Triza Atuka in place of Yvonne Sinaida and fielded utility player Leonida Kasaya in place of promising left attacker Daisy Kipkorir in the match he termed tactical.

Gitau while lauding the team for guarding their winning streak cautioned players ahead of the Round of 16.

"My line up is dictated by situations. But again changing the line means that I have depth in the team which is a good thing. We have played two matches and won. We have one match that will determine our placement in the pre- quarter matches.

At the pre- quarter stages, you make one mistake and you are bundled out of the championships. But I don't want to talk more about the round 16, but we will cross that bridge when we get there, but first we want to win all our matches," said Gitau.

Defending champions KCB Women's Team, who had a rest day on Monday, have a date with Asac Salitigue of Senegal in their last pool "B'' on Tuesday.

KCB have won two of their preliminary matches against National Alcohol Liquor Factory of Ethiopia 3-0(25-20,25-12,25-9) and Nyong from Cameroon 3-0 (25-07,25-20,25-16) to book their slot in the next round.

Meanwhile, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) will be out to make amends when they face Iseg Sport (ISE) of Senegal in their final match of the pool "C' on Tuesday.

The side coached by Sammy Mulinge had succumbed to Jill Saad Commune Ouled Aduone (JSCOA) of Algeria 3-2 on Sunday.

KPA won against Cameroon Sports Volleyball club 3-1 on Friday. Mulinge will be hoping that right attacker Peter Kamara and experienced left attacker David Thuita are fully recovered for the crucial tie.