Volleyball: Pipeline go top after 'perfect' fourth leg

Former champions Kenya Pipeline climbed to the top of Kenya Volleyball Federation women’s National League standings as the fourth leg came to an end at Kenya Ports Authority Makande hall in Mombasa County on Sunday.

Pipeline, who now have 12 points from four matches, had defeated African Clubs Championship champions KCB 3-1 on Friday before they were awarded two walkovers against Kenya Army on Saturday and reigning champions Kenya Prisons on Sunday.

Army, Kenya Prisons, Kenya Defence Forces, Nairobi Prisons and Vihiga County didn’t honour their fourth leg matches due to financial constraints.

KCB and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are joint second with nine points but the bankers have two matches in hand. Kenya Prisons complete the top four positions with six points from three matches. KDF are fifth with three points from as many matches.

Unbeaten Pipeline, KCB, DCI and Prisons remain favourites to qualify for the end of season play-offs with only one leg left. At the end of the regular season, the top four teams qualify for the play-offs which is likely to be held in January.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau was elated after rising to the top of the table.

“We have been patient with the players and I’m glad to that our objective is falling in place. I really hope that the final leg will come soon so that we can start preparing for the Clubs Championship. We really don’t want to be dominant and I hope we will face Prisons and KCB during the first leg of the new season,” said Gitau.

DCI coach Daniel Bor said they need to improve after losing 3-0 to KCB on Saturday.

“We want to be better when we play in the play-offs. We were exposed when we played against KCB but I believe we have enough time to make amends. Prior to the fourth leg, we didn’t get enough time to train together as majority of the players are still undergoing training at the Police Training College in Kiganjo.

“We hope to get the players out in time and start early preparations if we want to leave a mark during the play-offs. We have a young and vibrant team which can post positive results if they get time to train together,” offered Bor.

KCB coach Japheth Munala acknowledged that the play-offs will not be a walk in the park.