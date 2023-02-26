Volleyball: Newbies Post Bank shock Vihiga County

Newcomers Post Bank Sunday defeated Vihiga County 3-1(25-19,23-25,25-16,25-21) during the first Leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation women’s National League at the Nyayo National Stadium indoor gymnasium, Nairobi.

The bankers were defeated by Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 3-0 on Saturday.

Post Bank coach Vernom Khayinga made one change to the starting line up that lost to KDF 3-0 on Saturday, introducing setter Martha Nduati in place of Hilda Chepkosgei.

The bankers were the better side in the first set and took commanding 5-0 and 15-8 leads as Lonah Mukhongo, Naomi Akinyi and Naome Nekesa impressed with their powerful spikes.

Vihiga settled in the game as setter Evalne Nzani, Lydia Nabagala and Winnie Muire earned points for the visitors, but their efforts were not enough as they trailed 17- 23 before they lost the set 19-25.

In the second set, Vihiga started well and led 7-1 as a disorganised Post Bank took time to settle.

Vihiga extended their lead to 18-7 as Post Bank coach Khayinga rested Mukhongo for Elvila Milla, but the things continued to fall apart for the bankers as trailed 11-19.

Vihiga made unforced errors to allow their opponents back in the game as they narrowed the gap to 18-21, but they held onto the lead to win the set 25-23 to level the sets 1-1.

The third set was equally contested, but it was the bankers who held an 11-10 lead.

Mukhongo, Nekesa and Jane Ndonga combined well upfront to open a fine point gap 11-16 and they never looked back as they went ahead to take the set 25-16 for a 2-1 set advantage.

Vihiga resisted for the better part of the fourth set as Lilian Adhiambo and Faith Mumelo impressed with their powerful spikes as booth teams tied at 10-10 and 15-15.

it was Post Bank who squeezed a 19-17 lead enroute to taking the set 25-21 and secure victory.

Vihiga Team Manager Samuel Mugata conceded defeat saying the players gave their all and the improvement was there for everyone to see.

“The set score is impressive. We are happy with the display of the players and we hope to be a better side when we come back for the second leg,” said Mugata.

Post Bank Team Manager Thomas Moek was gracious in their win.

“We lost against KDF on Saturday and it was a good recovery. We are making our debut in the league and we just want to push ourselves and hopefully when the season comes to an end, we will be at a better position,” said Moek.

Earlier, former champions Kenya Prisons made work light of returnees Nairobi Water edging them 3-0 (25-12,25-16,25-18).