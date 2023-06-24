Volleyball: Moment of truth for Equity, KPA as league ends

Equity Bank and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) have a date with destiny as the regular season of Kenya Volleyball Federation men's National League comes to end at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

Both teams are contesting for the remaining play-offs slot.

Equity have 31 points from 14 matches, and will take on Mombasa Prisons in their final match on Sunday, while KPA will complete the regular season with a match against defending champions and leaders General Service Unit (GSU).

On Saturday, KPA defeated Mombasa Prisons 3-0 (25-15,25-17,25-18) to increase their tally to 33 points from 14 matches.

On paper, Equity have a better chance of qualifying for the play-offs if they beat Mombasa Prisons who are third from bottom.

Mombasa Prisons, Vihiga County and Nyanza Prisons have been the punching bags this season.

KPA, on other hand, face an uphill task against GSU who lead the standings unbeaten with 41 points from 14 matches.

Should Equity get maximum points against Mombasa Prisons, they will take their tally to 34 points and pray that GSU beat KPA 3-0 or 3-1. A 3-2 loss for KPA would earn them a point and take them level with Equity on 34 points if the bankers get three points from Mombasa Prisons.

KPA however need a win of any kind against GSU to secure fourth place and Coach James Ontere says he is leaving nothing to chance.

"You blink and you are out. I know the odds might be against us because of the current position of GSU. They are a good side but we will give our best shot. We are encouraged by the fact that we won against a formidable Kenya Prisons 3-1 during the just ended Paul Bitok International Volleyball Tournament and therefore we should not be underrated. We are keen to grab the remaining slot," said Ontere.

Equity captain Wilson Waibei said they have a golden opportunity that cannot slip through their hands.

"We will not be overconfident. We have trained well and the lads are raring to go. We have tried to qualify for the play-offs in the previous seasons but we failed. But I believe this is a better chance and we are hopeful," said the middle blocker.

GSU, Kenya Prisons and Kenya Defence Forces have already qualified for the play-offs.

In the other results, Western Prisons defeated Rift Valley Prisons 3-0 (25-20,25-21,25-22) while Trailblazers came from a set down to see off Nairobi Prisons 3-1 (18-25,25-14,25-22,25-23).

Sunday fixtures (All matches at Nyayo Stadium)

Kenya Forest Service (KFS) v Nairobi Prisons 9am

Western Prisons v Vihiga County 11am

KPA v GSU 1pm

Equity Bank v Mombasa Prisons 3pm