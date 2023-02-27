Volleyball: Minnows threaten to upset favourites

The new Kenya Volleyball Federation National League season for women served off at the weekend, and from the onset, it was apparent that the status quo will not remain at the end of the regular season.

Defending champions Kenya Pipeline, former champions Kenya Prisons, African Clubs Champions KCB Women's Volleyball Team and

Directorate of Criminal Investigation(DCI) have always made the cut for the National League play-offs with ease since 2018, but things are likely to change this season.

With the resurgence of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), the entrance of Post Bank, returnees Nairobi Water, Vihiga County, Nairobi Prisons and Kenya Army, the form book will be upset.

Pipeline had to dig deep to beat DCI 3-1 at Nyayo National Stadium Indoor Arena.

DCI had defeated Nairobi Water 3-0 on Saturday before they lost to Pipeline on Sunday.

"We are focused and determined to cause upsets this season. It is on record that we took two sets from Kenya Prisons and KCB during last season's Play-offs and the fact that we scooped a set from champions Pipeline goes to show that we mean business.

This time round we are not relenting. The players have now come of age and they are eager for the title and they know it can be done," said DCI coach Daniel Bor.

Hard-hitting trio of Jemimah Siang'u, Sarah Namisi and Marion Indeche, middle blocker Peris Kanus, and setter Jane Mumbua are all making the difference for Daniel Bor's side.

KDF, who have missing out on the play-offs for the last six years, have brought on board young players that will ruffle feathers if their impressive performance against KCB was anything to go by.

KDF beat Post Bank 3-0 before they lost to KCB 3-0 (25-14,25-20,25-18).

KDF Team Manager Alfred Chedotum was optimistic that the move will pay off.

KCB only had one match against KDF. Saturday's opponents Kenya Army had requested the match to be shelved.