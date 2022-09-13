Volleyball legend Dorcas Ndasaba lands political role

Newly nominated Member of County Assembly (MCA) and celebrated former national women’s volleyball team player, Dorcas Ndasaba has challenged sportsmen and women to take up leadership roles.

Ndasaba's sentiments comes after she was nominated by Ford Kenya in Naitiri/Kabuyefwe Ward in Bungoma County.

Ndasaba said athletes should not stop at playing, but cast their nets wide and take up leadership roles.

“I’m humbled by this gesture from the speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula who kept his word of nominating me when the chance would avail itself.

I was set to vie for the seat against Joan Lutukai in the just ended elections, but Wetangula advised me otherwise and I’m happy I have the chance to serve the people," said Ndasaba.

The 50-year old said that key on her agenda will be to champion for the robust talent in the region, make the roads accessible and ensure every household has access to electricity.

Ndasaba, who has previously coached Bungoma County women’s volleyball, team lauded the former Kanduyi MP Alfred Khang’ati for setting the stage right.

“I have learnt from the best. I’m following in his foot steps. He was a player before he moved to take up the discipline chairmanship role and later he joined politics," she added.

The former national team assistant coach also took the chance to wish the best of wishes to Malkia Strikers ahead of the World Championship set for September 23 to October 16 in the Netherlands and Poland.