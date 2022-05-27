Volleyball league: KDF falter in race for play-offs

Despite losing their crucial tie against Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-16) on Friday, Kenya Defence Forces team manager Alfred Chedotum says all is not lost as the men’s Kenya Volleyball Federation National League takes shape.

A win against the coastal side would have given the forces side an upper hand in the race for the remaining two KVF League play-offs slots against their challengers Equity Bank, Kenya Prisons,TrailBlazers and Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

KPA and reigning champions General Service Unit(GSU) have already booked early slots in the last four as they remain unbeaten with one leg remaining set for next month.

“It's sad that we lost the match but we have a chance to recover and fight. We lost to a better team and we can only hope that we win the remaining matches and pray that our competitors falter,” said Chedotum.

KPA assistant coach Samson Sunguti said: “The build up has been good. We are unbeaten but that can change anytime and that’s why we are keen on taking all our matches seriously.”

KPA have 22 points from eight matches while GSU are second with 21 points from seven outings.

Former champions Kenya Prisons, who beat their compatriots Rift Valley 3-0(25-29, 25-21, 25-23), have 19 points from seven matches and are placed third.

KDF and TrailBlazers are joint fourth with 15 points each but the later have a game in hand.

In the other matches played at the same venue,TrailBlazers overpowered Nyanza Prisons 3-0(25-16,25-10,25-12) as KFS lost to Equity Bank 3-0(25-17,25-18,25-20).

The Blazers coach Geoffrey Omondi said they are still in contention for the play-offs.

“So far so good and we can’t lose focus now. The more our competitors lose the better for us. But we are not counting on the outcome of our competitors but we want to win our remaining match and let fate decide," said the former Kenya men’s national team coach.

Nairobi Prisons defeated Central Prisons 3-0(25-19,25-20,25-23) as Kenya Army beat Mombasa Prisons 3-1(25-19,14-25,25-20,25-18).

Vihiga County and Western Prisons once again were a no show as Kenya Prisons, GSU and Administration Police were awarded walk overs.

Fixtures

Saturday

Prisons Mombasa v Central Prisons 10am

Equity Bank v GSU 10am

KFS v Kenya Prisons 12pm

AP v Rift Valley Prisons 12pm

KPA v Vihiga County 2pm

Kenya Army v KDF 2pm

Nyanza Prisons v Western Prisons 4pm