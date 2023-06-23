Volleyball: KPA remain in contention for play-off slot

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Friday defeated Rift Valley Prisons 3-0 (25-10,25-16,25-14) to stay in race for qualifying for Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) men's National League play-offs.

KPA, who are in the race for the remaining slot together with Equity Bank, have 30 points from 13 matches, one behind the bankers who have played one more game.

KPA will take on their neighbours Mombasa Prisons on Saturday before they complete their busy schedule on Sunday with a clash against defending champions and leaders General Service Unit (GSU) on Sunday.

Equity will play their last match on Sunday against Mombasa Prisons.

KPA coach James Ontere was unmoved despite the dicey situation saying they will book the remaining slot.

"I have been a player before and I know how tricky the situation is. The players are also aware of what is at stake. We will give the matches the seriousness they deserve and hopefully we will bag maximum points," said Ontere.

GSU, Kenya Prisons and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) have booked their place in the play-offs.

GSU have 41 points from 14 matches while Kenya Prisons and KDF have 39 and 36 points respectively from 15 matches in the 16-team League.

In other matches played at the same venue, GSU were awarded a walkover after their opponents Vihiga County failed to honour the tie due to financial constraints.

Western Prisons shocked Kenya Forest Service 3-1(21-25,25-19,26-24,25-22) while Kenya Prisons saw off their counterparts Nairobi Prisons 3-0 (25-23,25-15,25-20).

Saturday fixtures (All matches at Nyayo)

Mombasa Prisons v KPA 9am

Nairobi Prisons v Trailblazers 11am

Rift Valley Prisons v Western Prisons 1pm

Central Prisons v KFS 3pm