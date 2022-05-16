Volleyball: KPA finish fifth, Equity 10th in Africa Club Champs

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) on Monday defeated hosts Olympique de Kelibia 3-2 (20-25,22-25,25-22,25-20 and 15-10) to finish fifth at the 2022 men’s African Volleyball Club Championships in Tunisia.

The result saw KPA retain the position having made their maiden appearance in the event last year in Tunis.

KPA coach Sammy Mulinge on phone from Tunisia told Nation Sport they still have along way to go technically and tactically.

“The first set was not good as the boys did not give it all. We came back fighting in the second set and that showed we are growing mentally. It’s a great outing for the players and once again we laud the management for the opportunity,” said Mulinge.

“We respect Port Doula, they denied us a chance to reach semi-final but our position shows we can do better in future assignments," he added.

"The focus now shifts to the local league matches. We want to maintain the tempo."

KPA had on Saturday lost to Douala 3-0 (25-81,25-15,25-17) in the quarter-final. Kenya’s other representative Equity Bank finished 10th in the 14- club event.

The bankers lost to Duane’s of Burkina Faso 2-3 (25-23,22-25,26-24,24-26 and 13-15). The East African, who were making their first appearance, failed to go past the group stage.

KPA and Equity were the only Kenyan representatives at the annual event after regulars General Service Unit and Kenya Prisons pulled out of the competition due to financial constraints.

No Kenyan team has ever won the championship with Prisons being the best performer after finishing second in 2011.