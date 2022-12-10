Volleyball: KDF, Pipeline off to bright start in Heroes tournament

The second edition of Heroes Community Volleyball tournament got underway Saturday at Koitalel University College in Mosoriot, Nandi County.

Defending men's champions Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) sent an early warning to their opponents after stunning record national league champions General Service Unit (GSU) 3-2 (27-25, 17-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-07) in their opening Group 'C' match.

With only two teams in Pool 'C', both sides qualified for the quarter-finals set for Sunday morning.

KDF coach Elisha Aliwa said the good start has offered them a good platform to retain their title come Sunday.

“Our win today has shown that we are in good shape despite stiff competition from our opponents. We are happy we managed to get a win on the first day. We are using this tournament to prepare for other league legs in the new season where we want to finish top,” said Aliwa.

In Pool 'B', Administration Police of Kenya beat Kenya Forest Service (25-22, 31-33, 21-25, 25-18, 15-13) while TrailBlazers defeated Kenya Army 3-1 (25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 27-25) in Pool 'D'.

In Pool 'A', Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) strolled past Rift Valley Prison in straight sets (25-21, 29-27, 25-16).

In the women's category, Kenya Pipeline Company finished top of Pool 'A' after beating KDF 3-0 (28-26, 25-19, 25-18) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) 3-1 (25-20, 24-26, 25-19, 26-24).

DCI defeated KDF 3-1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-17,25-21) to settle second and book the other semi-final slot.

In Pool 'B', KCB defeated Kenya Army in straight sets of (25-13, 25-10, 25-19).

Tournament coordinator Paul Bitok was impressed by the huge turnout with over 90 teams competing in various categories.