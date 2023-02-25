Volleyball: KDF overpower Post Bank as Prisons stroll past Vihiga

Newcomers Post Bank Saturday received a rude welcome to Kenya Volleyball Federation women’s National League after they fell to Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 3-0 (25-23,25-23,25-16) at Nyayo National Stadium indoor gymnasium, Nairobi.

The bankers, who joined the league this season came up against a side which is in the process of rebuilding.

In the first set, it was a balanced affair but KDF pulled away as the match gathered momentum to lead 15-13 and 19-16.

Left-handed Juliet Wangaya, national team setter Veronica Tanui and Sharon Jeruto earned points with their stinging spikes as KDF stretched the lead 21-17 before they won the set 25-18.

In the second set, the bankers once again gave a good account of themselves as they forced a tie 5-5,6-6 and 14-14 with middle blocker Tebla Simiyu who crossed over from champions Kenya Pipeline, hard -hitting Wangaya and Hilda Nekesa joining forces to squeeze a 20-19 lead.

But the bankers lead was short-lived as Wangaya's services returned to haunt the bankers before KDF overtook their opponents 23-21 and won 25-23.

KDF took an early lead 6-3, 8-5 in the third set before before they stretched to a 13-11 lead. The bankers gave away easy points through poor judgment at the backcourt as they trailed 12-15.

Wangaya, Tanui and Jeruto combined well in front of the net as their powerful spikes powered through Post Bank's blocks to open a four-point lead 18-14. KDF never looked back enroute taking the set 25-16.

KDF Team Manager Alfred Chedotum praised his charges after the win.

“It is totally new squad and we are in the business of rebuilding. We have failed to qualify for the play-offs since 2016 and we are keen to make a comeback this season. The first win of the season is always good and we hope to build on that,” said Chedotum.