Volleyball: KCB, Pipeline renew rivalry in Mombasa

Former champions Kenya Pipeline and KCB Women’s Volleyball Team rivalry is set for another chapter in Friday’s highlight of the fourth leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at the Kenya Ports Authority Makande Hall in Mombasa.

The two sides met last in the semi-finals of this year’s African Clubs Championship in Tunisia in June, with the Bankers winning 3-0 to advance to the final where they won the title.

While the Bankers are keen to complete a double, 2017 champions Pipeline are keen to exact revenge.

Both teams start Friday’s match without two influential stars in their ranks.

KCB's Sharon Chepchumba is away in Greece with club Aris Hessaloniki while the Oilers will do without the service of fast-rising left attacker Veronica Adhiambo who is attached with club Tarsus Belediyespor of Turkey.

Both clubs coaches were tight lipped ahead of the clash that could potentially determine who finishes top of the standings in the regular season ahead of the play-offs.

Pipeline Paul Gitau said: "We are in Mombasa to play all our opponents and there is no team that is special. We arrived here on Wednesday and the players are adapting well to humid conditions. Let’s just wait and see.”

KCB’s Japheth Munala said they will be going for the points in the matches they will play in Mombasa.

“I don’t want to speak about Pipeline because we also have other matches. We have prepared well and we are ready for the matches. However, it’s unfortunate that most teams have pulled out of the event and we might just be awarded walk overs which is not good,” said Munala, who won four straight league titles with Pipeline before crossing over to KCB in 2019.

Munala words comes after defending champions Kenya Prisons, Nairobi Prisons, Kenya Defence Forces and Kenya Army pulled out of the event citing financial challenges.

Vihiga County had earlier this week indicated that they will not honour the matches due to financial constraints.

Defending champions Prisons lead the standings with six points from two matches, while KCB and Pipeline are joint second with three points from one match each played.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) complete the top four positions with three points from two matches.

There will be indication of which teams will book play-offs tickets at the completion of the fourth leg with the final leg scheduled for December 9-11 at Koitalel Samoei University-Mosoriot in Nandi County.

DCI coach Daniel Bor also weighed in on the low turn out.

“There are only three teams here in Mombasa.This goes to show that teams are not serious with the league," said Bor.

"We have been in the cold since March when the league took a break to pave way for the national team's preparation for the recently concluded World Championship. And now that the league has resumed teams have chosen to stay away. I think it’s a big joke and it’s unfair to some of us who have to pick students from schools to attend the matches."

DCI will now play KCB on Saturday.

KVF National Sports Organising Secretary Ismail Chege said the fixtures remain unchanged and the teams will be awarded points should their opponents fail to show up.

“The competition will go on regardless of the turnout. We are not in the business of going back and forth. The teams were aware of this event. We are keen to finish the remaining two legs before the play-offs so that we can start the new season in time,” said Chege.

Fixtures

Friday

Nairobi Prisons v DCI 9am

Kenya Army v Kenya Prisons 11

KCB v Kenya Pipeline 1pm