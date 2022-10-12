Volleyball: Italy, Brazi clash in World Championships semis

Serbia’s title defence passed a litmus test Tuesday when they beat co-hosts Poland 3-2 (21-25, 25-21, 25-19, 24-26, 16-14) in the quarter finals of the ongoing FIVB World Championships in Gliwice.

The defending champions, who were the only side to reach the quarter-finals unbeaten, found the going tough against a Poland side backed by home fans.

Having beaten Poland 3-0 last Tuesday in Łódź during the second round, Serbia started as favourites, but were made to sweat to confirm their slot in the last four where they will come up against Olympic champions USA on Wednesday night in Gliwice.

USA made light work of Turkey dismissing them in straight sets (25-22, 25-15, 25-20) in the first match played at Gliwice.

Meanwhile, European champions Italy will clash with Brazil in the semifinals in what will be a repeat of their meeting in this year’s VNL final.

The Italians beat China 3-1 (25-16, 25-22, 13-25, 25-17) in the first quarter-final played at Apeldoorn, while Brazil rallied from two sets down to edge Japan 3-2 (18-25,18-25, 25-22, 27-25, 15-13) in the second game at the same venue.