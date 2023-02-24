Volleyball: Huge entry for inaugural Uasin Gishu Governor's Cup

Budding volleyball players in Uasin Gishu County have a reason to smile following the launch of Governor’s Cup on Friday.

The competition, which begins on March 5 in various wards across the county is a brainchild of Governor Jonathan Bii.

A total of 275 teams have registered with 215 being men's while 60 teams will compete in the women's category.

According to Governor Bii, the idea to hold the Governor's Cup was hatched last year when he noticed volleyball nets in various shopping centres during his campaigns for the gubernatorial seat.

“I’m glad that what many youths have been waiting for has come to pass and our target is to see talents being nurtured at the grassroots level all the way to the national level.

“I went round the county during my campaigns and I could see a (volleyball) net in every centre. I knew there are good players who are missing links to compete but they shouldn’t worry because we are going to play for one month and have the best team rewarded,” said Bii during the launch.

He added that both men and women teams that will emerge victorious at ward level will be rewarded as they move to the next stage of competition.

“If we engage youths in this kind of sport, they will be preoccupied by the game and this will make them shun away from drugs and illicit alcohol,” added the governor.

The tourney draws inspiration from one of the pillars of youth empowerment and sports talent development in Bii's development blueprint known as ‘Nguzo Kumi’.

He also lauded national women's volleyball team coach Paul Bitok, who hails from the region saying that he will be of great help in terms of scouting talent.

Nation Media Group Sports managing editor Elias Makori, who paid a courtesy call to the Governor said that the company will look into ways of partnering with the county government as one way of uplifting sports in the region.

“Our priority as a media house is to publicise sports events in the county and other regions because this is one way of nurturing talents. We want to continue partnering with the county as one way of nurturing talents in the country,” said Makori.

He added that the region has produced a good number of athletes and with the county government taking the lead in nurturing volleyball players, many international players will be born through such initiatives.

Winners of the ward contest in both men and women categories will be awarded Sh20,000, a net, set of uniform and a trophy with the second-placed team pocketing Sh15,000 and a ball. The third-placed side will get Sh10,000 and a ball.