Volleyball: Heroes tournament rained off in Mosoriot

The second edition of the National Heroes Community Volleyball tournament was rained off at the Koitalel Samoei University College Mosoriot in Nandi County on Sunday.

The senior men’s club category had reached the quarter-final stage, while the women’s event was at the semi-final stage when the rains started.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, event organiser Paul Bitok said it was unfortunate that the competition didn’t reach the tail end.

“I think going forward, we need to expand the event and have more days. The event is basically to reward our heroes who have done well not only for the community but for the nation at large. We hope that the event will be international in future and we shall have teams from East Africa and beyond,” said Bitok.

Bitok also welcomed his appointment as FIVB instructor.

“This is a proper definition of transition. I have grown through the ranks as a player, coach and now an instructor and hopefully into leadership. I’m humbled by the FIVB gesture and I hope to work for the betterment of the sport,” offered Bitok who will be vying for Kenya Volleyball Federation vice chairman position in the forthcoming elections.

Bitok received his appointment as FIVB instructor on Friday.

Kenya Volleyball Federation deputy chairman Charles Nyaberi hinted that the women’s play-offs for the 2021/22 season would be played next month.

Unbeaten Kenya Pipeline, KCB Women’s Volleyball Team, Directorate Criminal Investigations (DCI) and defending champions Kenya Prisons qualified for the play-offs after the completion of regular season on Friday.

The top four teams at the end of the regular season qualify for the play-offs where the eventual winners and runner-up book automatic tickets to the Africa Clubs Championship.

“It’s unfortunate we had to end the tournament due to rains but generally we saw many teams playing well and this is good for them as we start a new season,” said Nyaberi.

Tournament sponsor Nandi County Senator Samson Cherargei was optimistic that the event, which is growing in leaps and bounds will attract more sponsors so that the winners get better rewards.