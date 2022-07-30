Volleyball: Slick GSU set up title decider with KPA

Defending champions General Service Unit (GSU) and Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Saturday won their respective ties to set up a men’s Kenya Volleyball Federation National League title decider at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

GSU dismissed newcomers TrailBlazers 3-0 (27-25,25-20,25-14) in their second match of the three-day event while KPA reigned supreme over 2016 champions Kenya Prisons 3-1(25-23,16-25,25-19,25-11).

Both teams head into the final with two wins but GSU have six points, one ahead of KPA.

Blazers are third with a point while Prisons are also winless and without a point.

GSU coach Gideon Tarus said the stakes are high ahead of match.

“It’s a crucial match that will determine who will be the champion. KPA is a worthy opponent but we want to complete what we started,” said Tarus.

KPA coach Sammy Mulinge was cautious.

“It’s a match that could go either way but we are determined to complete a double after beating them 3-0 in the regular season. It will not be a walk in the park but we are raring to go,” said Mulinge.

Enock Mogeni (right) of Kenya Ports Authority powers an attack during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-off match against Kenya Prisons at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on July 30, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Sibling rivalry was at play as KPA battled Prisons.

Libero Charles Bosire featured for Prisons while KPA paraded setter Elijah who is a twin brother to Florence Bosire a former national team and Nairobi Prisons setter.

KPA were fast off the blocks in the first set as coach Mulinge chose to start with middle blocker Sammy Ngeny in place of Brian Kamonde who started against Blazers on Friday.

The visitors led 10-8 before Prisons turned tables 15-10 taking advantage of KPA’s poor services.

Mulinge then called for a time out before he rested opposite attacker Peter Kamara for Kenyan international Enock Mogeni but things continued to fall apart as Timon Kimutai, Rodgers Kipkirui and Elphas Makuto combined well upfront to extend Prisons' lead to 21-18.

KPA struggled with reception as Prisons bagged the set 25-23.

In the second set, Prisons took charge leading 6-4 but poor coordination at the back court saw KPA overtake their opponents 11-9.

Dennis Omollo, David Thuita and Elijah powered KPA to a 18 -10 lead before they sealed the set 25-16.

Prisons coach David Lung’aho introduced Michael Chemos in place of Kimutai in a balanced third set but it was KPA who had a narrow 14-13 lead.

Lewis Ogutu and Mogeni earned points with their powerful spikes as Prisons trailed 20-16 and 23-17 before their opponents took the set 25-19.

KPA led from the first whistle in the fourth set and took a comfortable 9-2 lead as things fell apart for Prisons.

The Mombasa-based side stretched the lead 18-8 as they strolled to a 25-11 win.

TrailBlazers, who have a point, will battle bottom-placed Prisons for third place.

Sunday fixtures

TrailBlazers v Kenya Prisons 10am