Volleyball: Experienced Kainga to lead newbies Post Bank

After five years in the cold, experienced volleyball coach Vernon Kainga has found a new home at Post Bank women's team that will debut in the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League this weekend.

"Kaishi'' as he is fondly referred in the volleyball circles was last attached to KCB Women's Volleyball Team before he called it a day in 2018.

Kainga takes over from John Mwaniki who has since moved to Nairobi Water.

The newcomers have a date with Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) on Saturday, before they play Vihiga County on Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Post Bank Team Manager Thomas Moek welcomed the services of Kainga.

"First of all I want to thank our chairperson Sarah Serem, Post Bank Managing Director Raphael Lekoloor for buying into our idea of fielding the team in the National League. We have participated and won in the open tournaments before and want to gauge our performance at the highest level which is the league.

I know the league is totally a different ball game but we want to do our best and see how it goes. We are excited to have Kainga as a coach. He has been in the sport for a long time and I believe he knows what to do," said Moek.

"We held trial two weeks ago at the Bahati training ground in Nairobi and the turnout was amazing. We managed to select players who are good additions to the team. The training is going on well and we hope the hard work will pay off during the first leg," he added.

Among the players that were selected from the trials are former Bungoma County opposite players Alvira Milla and Sylvia Chepkech, middle blocker pair of Joan Ndoga and Naomi Akinyi both from Ashton Mombasa Club, outside hitter Rebecca Mwendwa and opposite Naomi Nekesa from KCB and setter Hilda Chepkoech from Prisons Nairobi.

The six players will join Valentine Owour, Abukey Anjero, Josephine Ogutu, Lonah Mokhongo, Lucky Juma, Jacinta Mweni and captain Martha Nduati.

Setter Chepkoech said she can't wait to get started at her new club.