Volleyball: Classy Prisons tame KCB in three-set thriller

Kenya Prisons Sunday thrashed African Club Champions KCB Women’s Volleyball Team 3-0 (25-19,25-20,25-21) during the second leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium in Nairobi.

The win saw Prisons turn tables on the bankers who had beaten them twice in recent times; at the 2021/22 KVF National League playoffs 3-0 early this year and during last year’s African Clubs Championships quarter-finals in Tunisia.

Prisons were the better side in the first set when Brackcides Agala, Pamela Masaisai and Joy Lusenaka guided them to a comfortable 7-2 lead as KCB struggled to settle.

Outside hitter Masaisai would help Prisons stretch the lead 10-6 and 21-13 as KCB struggled with reception.

KCB coach Japheth Munala then made a double substitution resting setter Emmaculate Nekesa for Esther Mutinda and opposite Shirleen Maywa for Miriam Musa but the move failed to bear fruit. Prisons held onto the lead to win the set 25-19.

Once again, Prisons dictated the early proceedings of the second set as they led 6-4 and 9-7.

Fast-rising Juliana Namutira then bagged three quick points for KCB through her tricky services to force a 10-10 tie but the wardresses later rediscovered themselves to squeeze a 13-12 lead.

Poor services from either sides ensued but it was Prisons who held on to 18-16 lead. Munala rested middle blocker Belinda Barasa for Phosca Kasisi but the tactic failed to pay off as Prisons stretched the lead to 21-17.

Lorine Chebet, Masaisai and setter Lusenaka then mounted watertight blocks to help Prisons guard the lead 23-18 enroute taking the set 25-20.

The third set was equally contested as both teams tied at 5-5 and 9-9. Agala, Masaisai and Lusenaka then combined well as Prisons forced a 12-10 lead.

A visibly disorganised KCB offered little resistance as their opponents engaged the gear to open a five point lead 16-11 and 20-15.

Chebet's services and Masaisai's powerful spikes then helped Prisons stroll to the win 25-21.

KCB captain Edith Wisa said it was a bad day in office.

“It’s a wake up call. Everything fell apart despite trying our best. We are lucky that it’s in the regular season and there is time to recover and make amends,” said the national team middle blocker.

Prisons captain Brackcides Agala was in cloud nine saying their efforts had paid off.

“We have been patient and really put in the work during training. It feels good to have won against KCB, we hope to build on this,” said Agala.

Earlier at the same venue, newcomers PostBank recovered from Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Kenya Prisons 3-0 to dismiss Nairobi Water 3-0 (25-15,27-25,25-18).

PostBank has so far recorded two wins and two losses.

The side coached by Vernon Khainga had last month beaten Vihiga County 3-1 before they fell to Kenya Defence Forces 3-0.

PostBank libero Lucky Juma said it’s a good place to be considering they are making their debut in the league.