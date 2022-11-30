Volleyball: All set for inaugural Eldoret City Open

Preparations for the inaugural Eldoret City Open Volleyball tournament that serves off this weekend at the Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County are complete.

More than 70 percent of the teams that registered have confirmed participation.

The event director Paul Bitok said that apart from the Kenya Volleyball Federation National league teams, the tournament has also attracted Uganda and Rwanda teams.

“We are ready to host the tournament and more than 70 percent of the teams who play at the national league will be playing over the weekend for the top prize,” said Bitok.

“Our main goal is to grow the tournament and have teams go home with good prize money. We are still looking for sponsors and welcome them on board because we have great talent outside,” added Bitok.

Uasin Gishu County Speaker Philip Muigei said that volleyball should be treated as a professional sport.

“Volleyball is a professional sport and well-paying job and that should attract more youths to sport. Many clubs are scouting for the players and during such tournaments, youths will be employed and I admit we have talents in Uasin Gishu not only in athletics said Muigei.