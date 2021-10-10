Violet Makuto leaves KCB amid Pipeline links

National women's volleyball team utility player Violet Makuto has ditched KCB Women's Volleyball Team ahead of the upcoming Kenya Volleyball Federation 2021/22 season set to serve off next month.

Makuto failed to show up at KCB's training base in Ruaraka last Wednesday as other players renewed their contracts.

A reliable source who sought anonymity said, "Save for the left attacker Leonida Kasaya whose contract will end next year, other players their contract will end in December. But because of the new season scheduled for next month, players had to renew their contracts so that we know who will be on board and who wanted out."

"All the other players renewed their contracts but Makuto was not present, a clear indication that she will not be part of our program and we wish her well at her new home. Rwandese setter Ernestine Akiminzaye who was part of the team last season will also renew her contract," added the source.

Akiminzaye was expected in the country Saturday evening.

KCB, who had a rich squad to chose from last season, finished second as Kenya Prisons retained the title.

Makuto, who has been a regular player in the national team, was overlooked for Tokyo Olympic Games in August.

Makuto is likely to rejoin former champions Kenya Pipeline with reports indicating that she is currently training with the Embakasi-based side.

Makuto is a natural opposite but can also play as a middle blocker.

Makuto, Kasaya, Noel Murambi, Veronica Tanui ,Truphosa Chepkemei, Christine Njambi and coach Japheth Munala left Pipeline at the end of 2017 season to join KCB.

Setter Tanui later moved to Director of Criminal Investigations.