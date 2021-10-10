Violet Makuto leaves KCB amid Pipeline links

KCB Violet Makuto attacks

KCB middle blocker Violet Makuto (left) spikes against Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) middle blocker Caroline Sirengo during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match at Nyayo National Stadium, on January 23, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Makuto failed to show up at KCB's training base in Ruaraka last Wednesday as other players renewed their contracts
  • KCB, who had a rich squad to chose from last season, finished second as Kenya Prisons retained the title
  • Makuto, who has been a regular player in the national team, was overlooked for Tokyo Olympic Games in August

National women's volleyball team utility player Violet Makuto has ditched KCB Women's Volleyball Team ahead of the upcoming Kenya Volleyball Federation 2021/22 season set to serve off next month.

