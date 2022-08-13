Victory at last for Malkia Strikers in Brazil

Kenya women’s volleyball team Saturday recorded a 3-1 (20-25,25-22,27-25,25-21) win against Bradesco Esportes in a build-up match ahead of World Championships in São Paulo, Brazil.

The World Championships is scheduled for September 23 to October 15 in Poland and Netherlands.

Malkia Strikers, who are in Brazil for two months for a series of friendly matches, had gone without a win after playing eight matches against various Brazilian clubs including their national Under-21 team.

Related Tributes pour in as volleyball referee Gitau is laid to rest Sports

Among the clubs Kenya has played are their hosts Osasco, Sesi Sorocaba and Esporte Clube Pinheiros.

Kenya last week lost to Esporte Clube Pinheiros 3-0 (25-20,25-21,25-16) before they recorded their first win against Bradesco that participates in Brazilian SuperLeague B Saturday morning.

Kenya coach Paul Bitok said the team might do without friendly matches for a while as clubs are preparing for the new season that serves off next week.

“When you are winning usually most departments do well .So the team played well though we are still making mistakes in reception and we hope to get better before the World Championships. There will be a Inter-States tournament before the new season starts next week so I cannot confirm if clubs will be available,” said Bitok.

The Brazil training camp is sponsored by International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) through their Volleyball Empowerment Programme in Africa.

Kenya and continent rivals Cameroon are in tricky Pool "A" of the global competition with hosts Netherlands,Italy, Belgium and Puerto Rico.

Poland, Turkey, Dominican Republic, South Korea, Thailand and Croatia form Pool "B", while United States of America, World Champions Serbia, Germany, Canada ,Bulgaria and Kazakhstan are in Pool "C".

Brazil headline Pool "D" with China,Japan, Colombia, Argentina and Czech Republic.