Veronica Adhiambo: Ugenya's finest on a special mission in Yaounde

In Yaounde, Cameroon

When Malkia Strikers last won the Africa Nations Championship title in 2015, one Veronica Adhiambo was busy revising for her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination at Kamrembo Siwandhe Primary School tucked inside Ugenya, Siaya County.

At the time, she hadn’t even settled on volleyball as her preferred sport as she thought she had a bright future as a footballer. It was not until she joined Sega Girls Secondary School that she decided volleyball was the sport she wanted to play for good.

Fast forward to 2023, Adhiambo now calls two members of the 2015 Malkia Strikers squad, Mercy Moim and Trizah Atuka, her teammates.

Rwanda's Benitha Mukandayiseng (left) spikes the ball as Kenya's Veronicah Adhiambo (centre) and Trizah Atuka attempt to block during their African Nations Championships Group B match at Palais Polyvalet Des Sports (Paposy) arena on August 16, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Patience is a virtue and Adhiambo has mastered it, working her way to the national team via Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Kenya Pipeline clubs.

The 24-year-old outside hitter is now top of the pecking order at the national women’s volleyball team, and a regular starter for coach Luizomar de Moura.

She made her national team debut as a substitute during the 2021 African Nations Championship in Kigali and less than two years later, she has stamped her authority in Luizomar’s team emerging as key player.

“It’s not been an easy journey to the first team. I had to wait for my time to come. There are very many good players in my position therefore I can’t afford to relax. I am now a professional player and a lot is expected of me anytime I’m on the court,” said Adhiambo.

Her breakthrough arrived at the FIVB World Championship in the Netherlands last year where she broke into the first six in the last three group matches against Cameroon, Italy and Puerto Rico.

Rwanda's Alberine Uwiringiyimana (left) and Munezero Valentine block an effort from Kenya's Veronicah Adhiambo during their African Nations Championships Group B match at Palais Polyvalet Des Sports (Paposy) arena on August 16, 2023. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

But it’s the African competition that remains dear to her and now in only her second appearance at the continental event, Adhiambo is eager to add silverware to her empty trophy cabinet.

The outside hitter is not just talking big but also backing her words with actions as envisaged in the opening match against Rwanda here at the Palais polyvalent des Sports (Paposy) Arena here in Yaounde on Wednesday.

Kenya opened their campaign with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-20, 25-17) sweep of Rwanda on Wednesday with Adhiambo registering a game-high 14 points (11 kills, 3 aces).

It was a classic attacking display from Adhiambo who normally shares the attacking responsibility with Sharon Chepchumba who is ruled out with an ankle injury.

“She (Chepchumba) is my roommate. We spoke in the morning before we left the hotel and she told me I should also play her role and ensure we win,” revealed Adhiambo. “I’m glad I represented her well and I hope she recovers in good time because she is an important player for this team.”

Kenya is in Pool ‘B’ alongside Uganda, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Morocco and Lesotho.

After winning the opener against Rwanda, the youngster is confident Kenya can go all the way and claim gold especially with the tournament providing a pathway to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“My dream is to go to the Olympics. We have a decent chance of winning this tournament and get closer to our objective of qualifying for the Olympics. That is our target as a team and I want to ensure I play my part by giving my best in all our matches,” asserted Adhiambo.

Against Rwanda, debutant Loice Simiyu also reached double digits with an impressive 12 points (8 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces) while Mercy Moim added 10 points (9 kills, 1 ace) for Kenya. Olive Nzamukosha replied with nine points for Rwanda.

It was a familiar match-up with both sides having played a build-up match on Tuesday with Kenya winning 3-0.