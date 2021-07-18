Uzbek man arrested over alleged rape at Tokyo Olympic Stadium

Olympic Stadium

Reflections of the National Stadium and Olympic rings are seen outside the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo on July 17, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Yuki Iwamura | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The opening ceremony will be held on Friday to formally kick off the virus-delayed Games.
  • Organisers have been forced to bar spectators from all events in the city, including the ceremony in the 68,000-capacity main stadium which will also host the athletics and some football matches.

