USA women win first Olympic 3x3 basketball gold

From left: USA's Kelsey Plum, USA's Jacquelyn Young, USA's Stefanie Dolson, and USA's Allisha Gray celebrate on the podium with their gold medal during the medal ceremony after competing in the women's 3x3 basketball competition at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, on July 28, 2021 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Photo credit: Javier Soriano | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Stefanie Dolson of WNBA team Chicago Sky was the Americans' top scorer with seven points and Kelsey Plum contributed five points in the game that is played into just one basket.
  • Anastasiia Logunova's six points for the Russians were in vain.
  • Latvia took the men's title with a 21-18 win over the Russians as pre-tournament favourites Serbia had to settle for the bronze medal after beating Belgium 21-10 in the medal playoff.

Tokyo

