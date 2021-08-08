USA top Olympic medal table as delayed Games draw to close

Gold medallists USA celebrate during the women's volleyball victory ceremony

Gold medallists USA celebrate during the women's volleyball victory ceremony during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on August 8, 2021.

Photo credit: Yuri Cortez | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After Kipchoge's marathon win for Kenya, volleyball, track cycling and basketball wins put the United States top of the medals tally with 39 golds, just one ahead of China
  • Thirty-three sports have been contested across 16 days in largely empty stadiums, with fans barred over coronavirus risks and athletes living in strict biosecure conditions
  • The Games have been plagued by low Japanese support over super-spreader fears and the marathon, was one of the few events to allow spectators


