US shot putter Saunders in first Olympic podium protest

Raven Saunders

Second-placed USA's Raven Saunders gestures on the podium with her silver medal after competing the women's shot put event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Ina Fassbaender | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Saunders' protest is the first test of International Olympic Committee rules which ban protests of any kind on the medal podium at the Olympics.
  • The IOC tweaked its rules regarding athlete protests ahead of the games, saying that peaceful protests before competition would be allowed.

Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.