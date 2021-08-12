Uproar over order to put Aussie Olympians in four-week quarantine

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Athletes from Australia's delegation react during the closing ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, on August 8, 2021 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • All overseas travellers, including the nearly 500-strong Australian team, must spend 14 days in isolation at a designated hotel or special outback camp on arrival in the country, under strict coronavirus rules.
  • The South Australian government is also insisting that those heading back to the state from Sydney must repeat the two-week quarantine.

Sydney, Australia

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.