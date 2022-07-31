Unlucky Thorpe sets personal best, misses out on semis

In Birmingham

Kenya’s swimmer Imara Bella Thorpe cracked a personal best when she won her 50m butterfly heat, but fell short in advancing to the semi-finals at the Sandwell Aquatic Centre, Birmingham on Sunday.

Thorpe tapped the wall in 27.92 seconds, beating Orla Rabey from Guernsey and St Lucia’s Mikaili Charlemagne to second and third places in 28.45 and 28.48 respectively.

Thorpe was placed 22nd overall to miss out on the cut out as Canadian led Margaret Macneil led a pool of 18 swimmers to the semi-finals, winning the sixth heat in 26.24 followed by Helena Gasson from New Zealand with victory in the seventh heat in 26.52.

Other Kenyans Abubakar Ridhwan and Maina Monyo fell short in the men’s 100m freestyle, finishing 38th and 48th overall in 52.81 and 58.96.

Canadian Joshua Liendo Edwards was the best in the heats with a time of 48.54 followed by home swimmer Tom Dean in 48.61.

“Bettered my personal best by 0.3 and that feels great. I am happy,” said Thorpe, who was competing in her third individual race.

Thorpe was also in the history-making 4x100m mixed relay that set a new National Record of 3:43.33.

“It has been a good outing for me, setting personal bests in 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly,” said Thorpe.

“It is what I was hoping for here, this being my first Commonwealth Games. It’s yet to sink but will try to live a day at a time,” said Thorpe.

Kenyan swimmers are remaining with three events where Emily Muteti will compete in 100m freestyle on Monday with Ridwan taking the plunge in 50m freestyle on Tuesday.