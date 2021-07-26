Unlucky Shujaa fall to USA at the death

USA's Joe Schroeder (second right) tries to break through Kenya's defence

USA's Joe Schroeder (second right) tries to break through Kenya's defence during their Pool 'C' rugby sevens match of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP 

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Speedster Carlin Isles touched down for USA in the third minute before Martin Iosefo added to his uncoverted try in the fifth minute
  • Jeffrey Oluoch levelled the game at 12-12 when he went past the try line in the 10th minute and Agero converted to give Kenya a 14-12 lead
  • Hughes landed a try at the death and his conversion ensured USA ran out 19-14 winners



In Tokyo

