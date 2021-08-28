Unbeaten Prisons set up epic final with GSU

Meshack Wambua, Hudson Wanyama block Mica Kiplagat

From left: Meshack Wambua, Hudson Wanyama and Elphas Makuto of Kenya Prisons block a spike from Mica Lagat of Kenya Defence Forces during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs match at KPA Makande Gymnasium, Mombasa on August 28, 2021. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Prisons beat Kenya Defence Forces(KDF) 3-1(25-22,25-19,22-25,26-24) while GSU came from a set down to see off KPA 3-1( 16-25, 25-21,25-21, 25-18) to set up a final
  • Prisons have six points having beaten KPA 3-1 and KDF 3-1, while GSU have five points following 3-2 and 3-1 wins over KDF and KPA respectively
  • Prisons coach David Lung'aho was elated saying the hard work they had put in training was paying off but remained cautious ahead of Sunday's clash against rivals GSU

Defending champions General Service Unit (GSU) and Kenya Prisons men's teams Saturday won their respective matches as Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs entered Day Two at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Makande hall in Mombasa County.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.