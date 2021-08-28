Unbeaten Prisons set up epic final with GSU

Defending champions General Service Unit (GSU) and Kenya Prisons men's teams Saturday won their respective matches as Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs entered Day Two at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Makande hall in Mombasa County.

Prisons beat Kenya Defence Forces(KDF) 3-1(25-22,25-19,22-25,26-24) while GSU came from a set down to see off KPA 3-1( 16-25, 25-21,25-21, 25-18) to set up a final that will decide this year's champion.

Both teams remain unbeaten but Prisons have an advantage over GSU as far as points are concerned.

Prisons have six points having beaten KPA 3-1 and KDF 3-1, while GSU have five points following 3-2 and 3-1 wins over KDF and KPA respectively.

Prisons won the title last in 2016, while GSU will be defending the trophy they have won since 2017.

In the match against KDF, Prisons coach David Lung'aho made three changes to his first six chosing to start with setter Daniel Kiptoo, outside hitters Meshack Wambua and Michael Chemos in place of Kelvin Kipkosgei, Sila Kipruto and Jairus Jepkosgei.

KDF coach Elisha Aliwa on other hand remained with the squad that fell to General Service Unit 3-2. It was a evenly contested encounter match in the early stages.

Prisons pulled away as Elphas Makuto and Chemos made use of their jump services to lead in both technical times outs 8-3 and 16-13.

KDF narrowed the gap 20-22 with Aggrey Kibungei, libero Eliud Samoei and Maxwell Ekunoit impressive but Prisons held on to win the first set 25-22.

In the second set, KDF coach Aliwa rested Cornelius Kiprotich for Micah Langat as both teams exchanged leads with KDF squeezing a 8-7 lead at the first technical time out.

Rodgers Kipkirui, Wambua and Kiptoo then mounted blocks to deny KDF point as they trailed 18-23 before Prisons secured the second set 25-17.

In the third set, Prisons had a poor start, trailing KDF 8-3 in the first TTO before their poor reception awarded KDF free points to extend lead 16-11 in the second TTO.

Prisons would chase the game to tie 18-18 but the introduction of setter Nick Kimutai for Aggrey Kimeli helped KDF to open a three point lead and never looked back enroute taking the set 25-22.

Prisons were unstoppable in the fourth set leading in all TTO 8-2 and 16-11 but lost footing as the match wore on. Both teams tied 18-18 before experience came in play for Prisons as they led 23-21 to eventually win the set 26-24.

KDF coach Aliwa said despite the loss, the players have picked positives from the two matches they have played so far in the event.

"In the regular season, we didn't take a set from GSU and Prisons, but we are encouraged that we have taken sets from these two teams and that is a statement. It's a young squad with average age of 27 years and therefore, the future is bright for the team," said Aliwa who has been drafted in the men's national team technical bench as a trainer.

KDF, who take on KPA in their last match on Sunday, claimed two sets from GSU on Friday and one from Prisons. They are third with two points while KPA are bottom without a point.