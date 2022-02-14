Unbeaten GSU maintain top spot in KVF League

Peter Kamara

Kenya Ports Authority men's team right attacker Peter Kamara (centre) spikes the ball past a Kenya Army player during the second Leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match at the Nyayo National stadium in Nairobi on February 13, 2022.

Photo credit: Pool

What you need to know:

  • Equity Bank had a poor outing after they lost two matches against TrailBlazers 3-2(23-25,25-18,15-25,26-24 and 16-14) and the shock loss to Nairobi Prisons 3-1(26-24,27-25,26-24,40-38).
  • They placed 12th in the 16-team league.
  • At the bottom end, Vihiga County, newcomers Nyanza Prisons and Central Prisons are pegged bottom and without any wins.

Record champions General Service Unit (GSU) men's team coach Gideon Tarus says they are not off the hook even as they top the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League standings.

