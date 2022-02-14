Unbeaten GSU maintain top spot in KVF League

Record champions General Service Unit (GSU) men's team coach Gideon Tarus says they are not off the hook even as they top the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League standings.

Unbeaten GSU won against Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 3-1( 25-21,22-25,25-14,25-20) and Mombasa Prisons 3-0 (25-18,25-23,25-14) over the weekend at the Nyayo National stadium in Nairobi to bring their total tally to 12 points from four matches.

The paramilitary side had won against Rift Valley and Western Prisons during the first leg of league that was played last November at Kapsabet grounds in Nandi County.

Related Nairobi Prisons stun Equity in KVF League Sports

Tarus acknowledged that their competitors are after them, despite the absence of key players who turned professional.

"Especially the match against KDF, people had written us off and had tipped KDF to win, but we stood tall. This league is tough and there are no favorites if the weekend's results and performances of the teams are anything to go by," said Tarus, who doubles up as the Kenya men's team coach.

"We will not underrate any team. We will take one match at time as our objective is to first qualify for the play-offs. There were noticeable upsets- for example Nairobi Prisons who defeated Equity and Kenya Army who won against Administration Police. Those results shows that the league will not be a walk in the park," he added.

GSU are without the services of setter Brian Melly, who is with club Partizan Tiran of Albania, middle blocker Simon Kipkorir, who joined Alibtisam of Saudi Arabia and right attacker Abiud Chirchir, who plays for Grand Nancy in France.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) are second and also unbeaten with 11 points from four matches. The coastal side won against Kenya Army 3-1 and against Prisons Nyanza 3-0.

KPA recorded a slim win against Equity 3-2 and Western Prison 3-0 during the first leg. Rift Valley Prisons are third with nine points from three matches

KVF Technical Director and Kenya Prisons men's team coach, David Lung'aho, said the honours are on the team to reclaim the league title they last won in 2016.

"I believe this year we have a chance to win the title, but we are aware that it will not be easy. We have started the league on a good note and want to extend the good run. But that said, the competitive league will expose new talents which will be a plus to the national team," said Lung'aho.

Prisons are fourth with six points from two matches and remain unbeaten.

The Lung'aho coached side won against TrailBlazers 3-0 (25-19,25-18,25-20) on Sunday, but failed to play Central Prisons who did not to show up.

Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and KDF, who recorded mixed results, are tied on six points from three matches played.

KDF saw off Kenya Forest Service 3-1 (25-13,13-25,25-17,25-22), before they succumbed to champions GSU 3-1, while TrailBlazers overpowered Equity Bank 3-2, but fell to former champions Kenya Prisons 3-0 (25-18,25-18,25-20).

KFS were beaten by KDF 3-1 before they made amends to win against Vihiga County 3-1 (25-20,19-25,25-15,25-19).

Equity Bank had a poor outing after they lost two matches against TrailBlazers 3-2(23-25,25-18,15-25,26-24 and 16-14) and the shock loss to Nairobi Prisons 3-1(26-24,27-25,26-24,40-38).

They placed 12th in the 16-team league.

At the bottom end, Vihiga County, newcomers Nyanza Prisons and Central Prisons are pegged bottom and without any wins.