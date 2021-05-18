Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei eyes another world record

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei celebrates after winning and breaking the world record in the men's 5000metre event during the Diamond League Athletics Meeting at The Louis II Stadium in Monaco on August 14, 2020.

Photo credit: Daniel Cole | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In October 2020, Cheptegei broke the 10,000m record previously held by Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele after clocking 26:11.0, a month after breaking the 5,000m record.
  • Cheptegei is the 10th man in history to hold the 5,000m and 10,000m world records concurrently.

World 10,000m record holder Joshua Cheptegei will be attempting to break another record at the Golden Strike Meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic on Wednesday.

