Ugandan teen Kukundakwe looks to change attitudes after Paralympic debut

Uganda's Husnah Kukundakwe

Uganda's Husnah Kukundakwe competes during a heat in the women's 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on August 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Fourteen-year-old Kukundakwe, the youngest athlete at the Tokyo Games, swam in the women's SB8 100m breaststroke, finishing sixth in her heat
  • Kukundakwe said babies born with disabilities in Uganda are often abandoned by their parents, and she hoped the Paralympics would make them realise "the choice they made was really bad"
  • Kukundakwe said the experience of being at the Games had been "really amazing", and she was looking forward to drinking fizzy soda now that her event was over

Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.