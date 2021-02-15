Twin South Korea volleyball stars suspended over bullying

This picture taken on January 26, 2021 shows South Korean women volleyball twin stars Lee Jae-yeong (L) and Lee Da-yeong (R) of the Heungkuk Life Insurance Pink Spiders posing after they selected as All-Stars before a V-League game at a gymnasium in Incheon. 

Photo credit: Pool | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • But in an already intensely competitive society, winning is virtually everything in its sports community -- and physical and verbal abuse are rife.
  • A triathlete took her own life last year after suffering years of abuse from her coach and senior athletes, and a speed skater sued her teammate over a bullying controversy during the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Seoul, South Korea

