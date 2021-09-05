Tunisia overcome Ivory Coast to retain AfroBasket crown

Cedric Bah

Ivory Coast's Cedric Bah (centre) attempts to make a basket against Tunisia during their final match of the 2021 Fiba AfroBasket Championship at Kigali Arena in Rwanda on September 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  JOSEPH KANYI

What you need to know:

  • The two finalists displayed experience and high quality performance at the 30th edition of the Africa basketball championship.
  • The match was close with the Ivorian Elephants taking a sevens points lead in the first quarter.

In Kigali

