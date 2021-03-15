Trio eye maiden wins in KVF League

Nairobi Prisons, Nairobi Water and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) women's teams are eyeing their first wins of the season during the third leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League this Friday at the Nyayo National Stadium Indoor Arena, Nairobi.

The three clubs are placed bottom with Nairobi Prisons and Nairobi Water having played three matches, while KDF have played one match.

Nairobi Water will line up against KDF, while newcomers Nairobi Prisons battle star-studded KCB.

Nairobi Prisons coach Salome Wanjala said the odds are against them considering the rich squad of their opponents.

"KCB are favourites, but I will be more interested with the set scores. Our set scores can only be good if we stage a good performance, something that we are keen to do," said the former national team setter.

"We are new in the league and so far we are picking valuable lessons that we hope to use in the forthcoming matches. We need to improve on our blocks and reception going forward," she added.

Nairobi Water captain Elizabeth Karugu said the tie can go either way, but remained optimistic of a good show.

"We hope to break the duck," said Karugu.

KDF will once again be without the experienced middle blocker Jackline Barasa who is away on official duties. KDF coach Pius Birech they have no choice but to go for a win.

"We hope to win and build on that going forward. Our intention is to return to the play-offs after missing out in the 2019 season," said Birech.

Meanwhile, the men's fixtures have been shelved to pave way for teams that will compete in the African Clubs Championship later this month in Cairo, Egypt.