Trio eye maiden wins in KVF League

DCI players celebrate a pointsduring their match against Nairobi Prisons in the second leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at Nyayo Indoor Arena on February 27, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, the men's fixtures have been shelved to pave way for teams that will compete in the African Clubs Championship later this month in Cairo, Egypt.
  • The three are General Service Unit, Kenya Ports Authority, who begun residential training at the Makande Hall, Mombasa last week and Kenya Prisons. The event is set for March 31 to April 12.

Nairobi Prisons, Nairobi Water and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) women's teams are eyeing their first wins of the season during the third leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League this Friday at the Nyayo National Stadium Indoor Arena, Nairobi.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.